Mississippi reserve deputy placed on leave after fatal church shooting

A reserve deputy with a Mississippi sheriff’s department has been placed on administrative leave after a weekend shooting that left a man dead.

Jones County reserve sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Walters is on leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the department announced Wednesday.

The shooting happened Sunday night outside The Rock Church in Laurel.

Walters, who is a member of the church and its security team, was involved in an altercation with James Corey Donald, 45, that resulted in Donald being shot, WDAM-TV reported.

After the incident, Sheriff Joe Berlin said a church security team member approached a man before the shooting, and an altercation ensued. The man allegedly reached for the security member’s gun, and a shot was fired, reportedly hitting the man in the upper torso.

The MBI confirmed Donald died Monday from his injuries.