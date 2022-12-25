Mississippi residents told to boil water after system pressure drops

Jackson, Mississippi officials announced an order for all residents on city water to boil their water after the system experienced pressure drops due to pipes bursting and freezing on Christmas.

“Due to the loss of system pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for ALL SURFACE WATER CONNECTIONS,” a statement read on the city’s website. “This advisory includes surface water connections in Byram and Hinds County.”

The boil order comes months after the water system experienced a partial collapse.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, WATER CRISIS IMPACTS BUSINESSES

In late August, torrential rains and flooding of the Pearl River exacerbated problems at one of Jackson’s two treatment plants, leading to a drop in pressure throughout the city, where the more than 150,000 residents were already under a boil-water order due to poor quality.

By the first week of September, water pressure had been restored for most residents, though a boil order was still in place. There were fears at the time that pipes could burst as the water pressure was being restored.

Boil orders are in place currently out of concerns that low pressure could allow contaminants into the water.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI RESTAURANT MANAGER SHARES STRUGGLES OF WATER CRISIS: ‘HUGE RIPPLE EFFECTS’

“The system has lost pressure due to breaks in the distribution system that have not been identified,” Jackson officials said. “Some areas may be experiencing little to no water pressure. The O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants will continue to work to maximize production to restore pressure to as much of the system as possible.”

The city reiterated that the boil order is for all surface water connections and did not pertain to well water connections.

To help, the city distributed bottled water at the corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road near Smillow Prep in North Jackson and on McDowell Road in South Jackson on Christmas.

The water was provided by the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition in partnership with the City of Jackson.

Residents in Clarkesville, Georgia, were also advised to boil their water on Christmas. The areas in question are along Rocky Branch Road, between Washington Street and Gabrels Drive, and along Jefferson Street between Rocky Branch Road and the Clarkesville Presbyterian Church.

Residents are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for two minutes and allow it to cool before drinking.