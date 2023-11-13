Mississippi State fires 1st-year football coach Zach Arnett

Mississippi State fired football coach Zach Arnett on Monday.

Arnett was in his first season as the head coach of the Bulldogs. He was named as a replacement for the late Mike Leach, who passed away last December.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success,” Mississippi State athletics director Zac Selmon said in a statement.

“I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect.”

MICHIGAN REMAINS NO. 2 IN AP POLL, LOSES TWO FIRST-PLACE VOTES AS TEAM DEALS WITH SIGN-STEALING SCANDAL

Selmon praised Arnett for stepping into the leadership role in a trying time for the program.

“Zach took on an unprecedented and challenging situation last December. He provided the football program much needed leadership and stability during a tragic time. There is no question that he has made a positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes during his time here. We are grateful for his contributions to Mississippi State and wish him the very best both personally and professionally.”

Greg Knox will serve as the interim head coach.

The Bulldogs lost to Texas A&M on Saturday, 51-10, sparking the change. The Aggies also fired Jimbo Fisher following the game.

The Bulldogs fell to 4-6 with the loss.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.