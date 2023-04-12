Missouri amusement park brawl involving upward of 150 teens injures off-duty deputy: sheriff’s office

A Missouri sheriff’s office says up to 150 teenagers were involved in a fight at an amusement park over the weekend.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that an estimated 100 to 150 teenagers were involved in the fight at Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri, April 8.

A deputy working off-duty security at the park heard over a radio about the fight involving the teenagers.

The deputy and other deputies working off-duty at the amusement park, park security officers, and the Kansas City Police Department worked to move the teenagers out of the park.

One teenage girl refused to leave and punched a deputy in the face, leaving the law enforcement official with “superficial injuries,” according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The girl was arrested and later turned over to her parents.

After the group was pushed out into the parking lot, more fights broke erupted.

Law enforcement officers eventually cleared out the park by 8:30 p.m.

It’s not the first time teens have brawled at Worlds of Fun.

In April 2019, authorities broke up a fight involving up to 300 people, mostly teenagers, at the 50-year-old fun park at 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave.