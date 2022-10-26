Missouri bridge collapse leaves one worker dead, others injured: Police

One worker was killed and at least two others were injured when a bridge they were working on collapsed Wednesday afternoon near Kearney, Missouri, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The workers were pouring concrete on the bridge deck at about 1:45 p.m. when the bridge collapsed and trapped three or four of them. One man was killed, and the others suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told FOX 4 Kansas City that it took about an hour for emergency crews to reinforce the bridge and free the trapped workers who survived.

The bridge, located about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City, has been closed since 2016 and was set to reopen early next year. Construction began on it in May 2021.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it will turn the investigation over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

An engineering contractor was inspecting the bridge earlier on Wednesday before the collapse.