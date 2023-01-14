Missouri girl breaks free from man who tried to snatch her from front lawn: Police

A man tried to snatch an 11-year-old girl while she played outside her Missouri home, but she was “able to get free” and run away, the Greene County Sherif’s Office said.

Now a manhunt is on for the 5-foot 11-inch, 200-pound would-be kidnapper and two other people in a black truck.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in Ash Grove, Missouri.

The suspected kidnapper was described as a White man who wore black clothing and black and white sneakers, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were two other people – a man and a woman – in the truck, which was described as “newer” with stock wheels that had scratches around them, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

The second man in the truck sat in the driver’s seat and had black hair, no facial hair and wore a black coat, and the woman sat in the backseat and had hair past her shoulders, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement sent K-9 Units to scour the area, and detectives checked for surveillance video at nearby residences and business, but the truck or the trio haven’t been spotted, as of Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.