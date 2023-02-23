Missouri lawmakers approve 8.7% raise for state workers

Missouri state workers are in line to get an 8.7% pay raise under a bill approved Wednesday by state lawmakers.

The Republican-led Senate sent a bill authorizing the pay hike to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who asked for the cost-of-living adjustment during his January State of the State address.

He’s expected to sign the raise into law.

MISSOURI AG GIVES ULTIMATUM TO DEM ATTORNEY KIM GARDNER FOLLOWING PUBLIC OUTCRY: RESIGN OR BE REMOVED

The pay raises come as Missouri struggles to keep workers from bolting for better-paying and potentially less stressful jobs.

Nearly one-quarter of Missouri’s budgeted positions in the Department of Corrections were vacant as of late last year, and one-fifth of the positions in the Department of Mental Health were empty, according to data provided to The Associated Press.