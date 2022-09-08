Missouri man armed with screwdriver fatally shot in Arizona

The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon.

Flagstaff police on Thursday identified the man as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A hometown for Henry wasn’t immediately available.

Police said officers responded to a call about a man breaking a gas station window Wednesday, entering the business and taking items from the store.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials received a call about a man threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area as the gas station.

Police said an arriving officer confronted the man in the middle of an intersection.

The suspect was armed with a screwdriver and allegedly advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner.

Police said the man fled as sheriff’s deputies arrived and refused multiple commands to stop and drop the screwdriver before running across a road.

Authorities then surrounded the man, who reportedly charged toward a deputy before being fatally shot and later identified.