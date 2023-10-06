Missouri teacher resigned after discovery of OnlyFans account, turned full focus on porn: ‘I’m that teacher’

The Missouri high school teacher who was placed on leave after district officials found out she had an OnlyFans account has resigned and turned to her pornography career full-time.

Brianna Coppage, 28, told The Messenger News that her decision stemmed from wanting the lives of the students she once taught to “return to normal.”

“I don’t want the school to continue getting hate,” Coppage said to the outlet. “I would like the education of students to be able to return to normal, they deserve to have a great year.”

The former English teacher at St. Clair High School double life came to light after district officials found out she had an OnlyFans account.

“Never do I think that students or children should have been exposed to this, and I truly believe had an adult not found it, and I was told that an adult is who reported it, students never would have known,” she said.

“I knew that nothing was ever going to be the same if I went back,” Coppage added.

Coppage told the outlet that she has suspicions who told district officials about her side hustle.

“I don’t want to fight the school district. I’m just ready for peace,” she said.

Following her official resignation, Coppage is turning her attention to pursuing pornography full-time, with her OnlyFans biography now reading, “Yes, I’m THAT teacher.”

She told The Messenger News that having her face and name “plastered all around the world” has helped grow her following.

“I’ve gotten a lot of support on the site, so that’s definitely encouraging,” she said.

Coppage turned to OnlyFans to aid her $42,000 teacher salary, telling local outlets that she made a “financially driven” decision to start creating adult content over the summer as a way to supplement her salary and help with her students loans from her master’s degree.

Coppage told local outlets that her OnlyFans account added about $8,000 per month to the $42,000 she made last year as a teacher.

“There is this expectation that teachers should be the moral leaders of students, and I do not disagree with that,” Coppage previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I taught the curriculum. I taught students reading and writing, and I didn’t guide them on my thoughts or beliefs. … And I can’t control what people think of me. I just know that who I am as a person, I’m not doing anything illegal. I am a good friend. I am a good family member. That is all I can think about right now.”

“I do not regret joining OnlyFans. I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don’t think sex work has to be shameful,” Coppage said. “I do just wish things just happened in a different way.”

