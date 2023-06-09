MLB home run leader Pete Alonso lands on IL with wrist injury after getting hit by pitch

A nightmare week and season for the New York Mets just got a lot worse.

After getting swept by the Atlanta Braves, the team placed Pete Alonso on the injured list with a wrist injury.

The Mets slugger was hit by a pitch in the first inning Wednesday and had to leave the game. On Friday, the Mets called it a “bone bruise and a sprain of his left wrist.”

Alonso has been a bright spot in what’s been a disappointing season for the Mets. His 22 home runs are the most in baseball, and his 49 RBIs rank atop the National League.

But the season has not gone as swimmingly for the rest of his team. Despite the highest payroll in MLB history (over $345 million), the Mets are 30-33 and sit in fourth place in the NL East.

They were supposed to be built on starting pitching, but their starters’ 4.93 ERA ranks as sixth-worst in baseball. While getting swept in Atlanta, the Mets had a three-run lead in each game.

Already lacking power throughout the rest of its lineup, New York will now be missing one of the game’s best pure sluggers.

Since his MLB debut in 2019, his 168 home runs and 429 RBIs are the most in baseball.

Alonso finished in eighth place in the NL MVP vote last year with his 40 homers, MLB-leading 131 RBIs and .869 OPS along with his career-best .271 average.

This is Alonso’s first-ever trip on the IL. What was about to look like a fun summer in New York with a home run battle looks bleak. New York’s other slugger, Aaron Judge, is also on the IL with a toe injury. His 19 homers are the second-most in baseball.

The Mets will begin a three-game set in Pittsburgh Friday night.