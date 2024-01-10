MLB pitcher Julio Urias avoids felony charges in domestic violence case: report

Free agent MLB pitcher Julio Urias has reportedly avoided felony charges from an alleged domestic dispute back in September.

The case will move to the City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor filing considerations, ESPN reported. The case had originally been through the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Urias was suspended 20 games in 2019 after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, although he was not charged.

Urías was placed on administrative leave a few days after the incident — meaning, he had been paid but was not allowed to be with the team.

MLB continues to investigate the case. No MLB player has been suspended twice for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.

Urias has spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished in third place in the NL Cy Young Award voting in 2022 with an NL-best 2.16 ERA. He was seventh the year prior, when he led the majors with 20 wins.

The Mexican-born left-hander pitched to a 4.60 ERA over 21 starts with the Dodgers in 2023. For his career, Urías owns a 3.11 ERA over 158 games (122 starts) with an overall record of 60-25 in the regular season.

Urias won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

The Dodgers have seemingly replaced Urias by acquiring Shohei Ohtani (he won’t pitch in 2024, but will get back on the mound in 2025), Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow.

