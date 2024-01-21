MLK Jr’s daughter reacts to viral post of Ravens fan who looked like her father

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., reacted on social media as a picture of a Baltimore Ravens fan, which fans say resembled the activist, went viral on Saturday night.

The man decked out in Ravens gear and braved the chilly temperatures at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to see his team beat the Houston Texans 34-10 in the divisional round of the playoffs. His picture was quickly turned into a meme on X.

Bernice King had some fun with it, initially commenting on the post, “Hmm,” with a cry-laughing emjoi.

“I have a great sense of humor, ya’ll. This post is funny,” she wrote. “Some posts about/uses of my father’s image are not. This man resembles Daddy, tho.”

One person wrote on X that they wondered what King’s children thought about the pictures “because some people can go too far.”

“Some of it is disrespectful, like the party and sale graphics that use his image, and the AI photos of him with politicians who are very contrary to his teachings,” Bernice King wrote. “This was just fun.”

The viral moment came after Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Both teams recognized King on Monday.

Baltimore won Saturday’s game and moved on to the AFC Championship Game. Baltimore will host the conference championship for the first time ever. They will face the winner of the game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

