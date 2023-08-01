Mom of missing Arizona girl found safe in Montana says family has been ‘harassed’

The mother of a missing Arizona teen who was found safe hundreds of miles away in Montana years after she vanished says that her family has been harassed since news of her daughter’s discovery just south of the U.S.-Canadian border broke.

Glendale Police Department officials in Arizona said on July 26 that Alicia Navarro, who went missing in 2019 when she was 14 years old, was found safe after entering the Havre Police Department in Montana on July 23.

Navarro was described as a high-functioning autistic teen who left home in the middle of the night four years ago. She is now 18 years old.

“I have been harassed, my family has been attacked all over the internet. The public has gone from trying to help Alicia to doing things like trying to show up to her house and putting her safety in jeopardy,” her mother, Jessica Nunez said in a video posted to Facebook on Sunday.

“So I beg you, please no more TikToks, no more reaching out to Alicia or me with your speculation or questions or assumptions. This is not a movie, this is our life, this is my daughter,” she added.

“This is my daughter. I love her more than anything in the world, and I think I have shown you that,” Nunez said.

A man was temporarily detained after the teen turned up at the Montana police station as officers searched his apartment, but was later released.

Police spokesperson Gina Winn said that a total of three people in Havre have been questioned, adding that investigators are trying to determine what Navarro was doing over the past four years and whether there was any crime.

Nunez was relentless in finding her daughter even as the years went by.

“We are happy, and at the same time, we are hopeful we will be able to supply this family with a little more closure,” Glendale Police spokesperson Jose Santiago said.

Video shown by police shows Navarro saying “No, no one hurt me” after police asked if she was hurt.

