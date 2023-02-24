Mom of woman allegedly killed by ex-Alabama player says it’s ‘unimaginable’ Brandon Miller continues to play

Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller has been linked to the death of Jamea Harris, and police say he transported the gun used in the murder. He remains with the team, however.

The gun belonged to Miller’s former teammate, Darius Miles, who then gave it to Michael Davis, who allegedly pulled the trigger.

The University of Alabama has maintained it is cooperating with law enforcement and as long as Miller stays out of legal trouble he will play. Police have said they are not charging Miller with a crime.

The mother of the victim says the Crimson Tide are handling the situation poorly.

“It’s just unimaginable, and it’s like his life is just going on,’’ DeCarla Cotton told USA Today Sports Thursday. “He took a brief pause, and it didn’t stop. It’s like, ‘OK, slap on the wrist and go play ball.’ They’re worried about his career, but what about [my five-year-old grandson, Kaine]. He’s the true victim in all this. He won’t have a mother anymore to influence his growing up and who he’s going to be.

“When somebody says bring a gun to them, what do you think they’re going to do with it? And if there was no gun, she would not be dead.”

Harris’ stepfather, Delvin Heard, said the way Miller’s been treated has been “godawful.”

Miller could become a top three NBA pick, and he proved why Wednesday night for the second-ranked Crimson Tide. Miller dropped 41 points, including the game-winning bucket, in a 78-76 overtime victory over South Carolina. The performance came amid chants of “lock him up” from the Gamecocks crowd.

Miller’s attorney, Jim Standridge, released a statement hours before tipoff clarifying that the freshman standout “never saw the handgun” belonging to Miles, who has since been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Harris near the university’s campus in January.

“On January 14th, Brandon played in a basketball game in the afternoon and later was asked by Darius Miles for a ride to the Strip area to go to a nightclub,” the statement said, via the Tuscaloosa Patch.

“Mr. Miles brought his legal handgun and left it in the backseat of Brandon’s vehicle. Brandon never saw the handgun nor handled it. Further, it is our understanding that the weapon was concealed under some clothing in the back seat of his car.”

The statement also said Miller never interacted with Harris or Davis, who is also charged with capital murder.

