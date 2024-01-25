Moment Las Vegas pastor is shot and killed by neighbor captured on video by child

The moment a Las Vegas pastor was shot and killed during a dispute with a neighbor in December was captured on video by one of the victim’s children, according to a wrongful death lawsuit.

Nick Davi, a 46-year-old pastor at Grace Point Church in North Las Vegas, was killed in a shooting on Dec. 29 inside a gated townhome community, allegedly by his female next-door neighbor, Joe Junio, FOX5 Las Vegas reported.

Davi’s wife, Sarah Davi, was also shot during the incident and survived. She has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Court documents obtained by the station revealed that one of Davi’s children, aged 12 to 15, was also present during the shooting and captured their father’s death on cellphone video.

LAS VEGAS HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS INDICTED AS ADULTS ON MURDER CHARGES IN BEATING OF CLASSMATE

The dispute began when Junio confronted the pastor and his family in front of his home about complaints the family made against her to the homeowner’s association (HOA), according to the documents.

The HOA is accused of telling Junio about the complaints.

“The homeowner’s association knew or should have known that Defendant would likely perform violent actions against deceased and Plaintiff as a result of on-going association dispute,” the lawsuit stated, without naming the HOA.

LAS VEGAS OFFICER’S WIFE POSED AS ATTORNEY, FILED FAKE DOCUMENTS FOR YEARS: POLICE

Davi was remembered as a loving husband, father to two children and a respected member of the community.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the tragic loss of Pastor Nick Davi. Nick was a husband, father, son, brother, pastor, friend, and most importantly, a brother in Christ,” Grace Point Church wrote on Facebook earlier this month.

A GoFundMe for the family said Davi “touched the lives of countless people.”

“We are all shocked and saddened by this senseless tragedy,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Junio has been charged with murder, attempted murder and child abuse.