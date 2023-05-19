Moraine, Ohio active shooting incident leaves at least one injured: police

An active shooting incident late Thursday evening at the DMAX Ltd. plant in Moraine, Ohio, has left at least one person injured, according to multiple reports.

A large law enforcement presence, including 30 – 40 police vehicles from multiple agencies and medical units, responded to the factory, which is located at 3100 Dryden Road. The Moraine Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting, WKEF reported.

According to WHIO, some victims are barricaded in a lab at the facility.

Speaking over the phone, one victim was asked about the shooting and said: “We don’t know. We’re stuck in the lab.” The individual abruptly hung up the phone, the station reported.

Employees were evacuated from the facility, with some telling WKEF they heard gunshots inside the building.

DMAX Ltd. became a subsidiary of General Motors. LLC in May 2022. It provides diesel engines for heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and heavy-duty GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

The manufacturing facility employs approximately 800 employees, according to the company’s website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates,