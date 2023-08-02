More extreme heat forecast for states in Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mississippi Valley

Extreme heat continues with no relief in sight for parts of the Southwest, across the Mississippi Valley and for the Gulf Coast states.

SCIENTISTS PREDICT JULY WILL BE THE HOTTEST MONTH ON RECORD GLOBALLY

Temperatures there will soar, with humidity making conditions feel over 100 degrees for many big cities.

Strong-to-severe storms will also be possible over the Midwest and mid-Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Pockets of heavy rain and the risk of flooding are expected for areas stretching from the northern Plains to the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, as well as the mid-South, through the weekend.