Morgan State University shooting: Manhunt seeks armed and dangerous suspect

Law enforcement tracked down two suspects connected to the Oct. 3 shooting at Morgan State University that injured five people, including four students, Baltimore police said.

One of the suspects is now in custody. A 17-year-old, whose name was withheld because of his age, was arrested Thursday in Washington, D.C., and transported to Central Booking & Intake Facility, where he has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

A manhunt is underway for the other suspect – 18-year-old Jovan Williams – after an attempted murder warrant was issued, according to Baltimore police, who said he is considered armed and dangerous.

“The Baltimore Police Department has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects,” Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement. “We will not rest until Williams is in custody.”

MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY TO BUILD WALL AROUND CAMPUS FOLLOWING HOMECOMING SHOOTING

Gunshots rang out around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 3 near Morgan State University, which activated an emergency shutdown for an active shooter situation.

Students were walking from an auditorium to the campus student center, where a coronation ball was scheduled to start, when the gunfire erupted.

BALTIMORE POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF PERSONS OF INTEREST IN MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING

The victims were likely not the intended targets and caught in the crossfire between two shooters, according to police. They have since been released from the hospital.

“While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city,” Commissioner Worley said.

The two suspects were identified by surveillance cameras that were released to the media last week, Baltimore police said.

Within days of the shooting, the university announced a $22 million plan to build a wall around most of the northeast Baltimore campus and station security personnel at entrances and exits.

VIDEO OF SUSPECTS

MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE AFTER SWAT OFFICERS CLEAR CAMPUS BUILDING

The wall would extend existing barriers by about 8,000 feet to encircle 90% of campus and effectively “eliminate unfettered access,” university President David Wilson said during a campus town hall.

In addition to the wall, other potential upgrades include installing more metal detectors in campus buildings, exploring weapons detection technology, increasing police patrols and building additional security guard booths.

Mayor Brandon Scott thanked law enforcement in statement Friday.

“We will continue to provide every level of support we have to the Morgan campus,” Scott said. “As we do every day, the city will continue doing our part to reduce and end gun violence by removing illegal guns and the people who use them off of our streets, while pursuing a comprehensive public-health-informed violence reduction strategy.

“However, it continues to be clear that tackling the epidemic of gun violence in our country is going to require significant national action to address the proliferation of guns in our community, particularly those in the hands of people who should not have access to them.”

Anyone with any additional information about the shooting is asked to call Northeast District Detectives at 410-396-2444.

Metro Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a $9,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest and charges filed. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.