Moscow, Idaho, had not recorded a murder in over 7 years before college student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho – Sunday marked one week since four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed inside their off-campus house.

Records and reports show the killings were the first in the northern Idaho city in over seven years, and other violent crime was a similar rarity. Yearly crime statistics show no murders were reported in Moscow from 2016 through 2021. As of last year, Moscow boasted a population of just over 26,300 people.

The New York Times reported that Moscow, Idaho, which is in Latah County, had not seen a single murder in over seven years. A spokesperson for the Moscow Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Moscow Police Department’s annual 2021 crime report paints a picture of a largely quiet city that saw no negligent manslaughters, rapes or robberies, and 10 aggravated assaults. Police reported 13 motor vehicle thefts, three kidnappings, 95 simple assaults and 78 burglaries in 2021, records show.

Details regarding 2022’s year-to-date crime were not immediately available.

On Sunday, University of Idaho President Scott Green told reporters the school had “increased security patrols on campus” in the wake of the quadruple homicide, and noted that there was also an “increased Idaho State Police presence.”

The four University of Idaho students were slain in the second and third floors of their home on King Road between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, after they spent the night out.

The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Two other roommates were inside the home, on the bottom floor, at the time of the murders, but were uninjured.

Police have not identified any suspects, but have said they have been able to tentatively rule people out.

The victims are all believed to have been asleep when they were attacked, though some showed signs of defensive wounds. Each victim was stabbed several times, and showed no signs that they were sexually assaulted. They are all believed to have been killed using a single knife.

The home is adjacent to the school’s row of fraternity and sorority houses.

As of Saturday, MPD had assigned four detectives, 24 patrol officers and five support staff employees to the case. The FBI has 22 investigators in Moscow, 20 agents in other areas of the United States and two Behavioral Analysis Unit agents working on the case.

The Idaho State Police has deployed 20 investigators, 15 state troopers, a public information officer and a forensic services team to the scene, as well as 15 uniformed troopers to assist with other patrols.

MPD officials are asking the public to share “all outside surveillance video taken from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday November 13, 2022, from businesses and residences within” a specific area. A map of the area in question is below.

Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said Sunday that investigators had received 646 tips since the attack, and have since conducted over 90 interviews.

A manhunt continues for the person or people involved in the attack. Police are asking anyone with information or footage related to the slayings to call 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.