Mother of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz rescued after being kidnapped by gunmen, search for father continues

The mother of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz was located by law enforcement in Colombia on Saturday night after she and her husband were kidnapped by gunmen in the city of Barrancas earlier that day.

The search for Diaz’s father is ongoing.

Diaz was absent from Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but the squad still felt his presence. After scoring in the 31st minute, forward Diogo Jota held up Diaz’s No. 7 jersey.

“It was clear we had to give the game an extra sense, and it was fighting for Lucho,” manager Jürgen Klopp said after the game. “Then the boys pulled out the shirt, and I was not 100% prepared for that, to be honest. It was really touching, but wonderful as well.”

Police director William Salamanca informed the 26-year-old footballer that his mother, Cilenis Marulanda, had been found safe and unharmed, but that they would continue the search for his father, Luis Manuel Díaz.

“We will spare no effort in this situation that has moved all of us Colombians,” Salamanca said.

The pair were reportedly kidnapped while at a gas station in Diaz’s hometown, near the country’s border with Venezuela.

Police in Colombia are offering a reward of almost $49,000 for information that will lead to the whereabouts of Luiz’s father.

Officials have expressed concern that this was an extortion kidnapping and that the kidnappers may attempt to take Luiz’s father to Venezuela.

