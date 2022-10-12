Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance

The mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was last seen one week ago, was photographed leaving her family’s home Wednesday for the first time since the boy disappeared.

Leilani Simon, 22, was spotted leaving her family’s Savannah house on Wednesday afternoon before returning shortly thereafter. Photographs captured by Fox News Digital show the brunette covering her face with her hand as she drives away from the residence in a white pickup truck.

Simon has not responded to Fox News Digital’s request seeking comment regarding the disappearance of her son.

Quinton was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, inside his family’s house on Buckhalter Road in Savannah. The residence is a large, yellow-colored, two-story home with a fenced in yard and includes a pool. The child reportedly lives there with his brother; his maternal grandparents; his mother and her boyfriend.

On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department announced investigators would be returning to the residence with a team that includes search K9s.

“We will spend today gathering and analyzing evidence,” police said. “We expect to schedule a media briefing tomorrow.”

Police vehicles could be seen driving past the home more than a dozen times Wednesday morning. Shortly after the police announcement, three black SUVs and two K9s arrived in the neighborhood and were in the area of the family’s home for about an hour before they left. They appeared to focus their efforts in part on a wooded section behind the family’s and neighbors’ homes.

Just Tuesday, Chatham County police officials revealed they had “seized evidence” that they believed would “help move this case forward.” However, a department spokesperson would not provide additional information regarding the recovered evidence.

Quinton has been missing since Oct. 5, when his mother called police around 9:40 a.m. and said her son was not inside their home, police officials stated. The toddler was allegedly last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday, when he was wearing a Sesame Street shirt and black bottoms.

Details of a dispatch call obtained by WJCL shed light on the moments the mother notified police that she could not find her son.

“Complainant advised her 1-year-old son is missing,” the dispatcher could be heard saying, according to the report. “She woke up, her door was open. Advised he’s unable to open a door. Thinks someone came in and took him.”

Chief Jeffrey M. Hadley said Monday more than 40 FBI agents were assisting the police department with the case, which has consisted of several interviews, searches and canvasses of a number of geographical areas.

Hadley added that police were investigating whether there was any criminality related to the toddler’s disappearance.

“We’re looking at it from multiple fronts, one of it being a criminal investigation, as well as a missing child at this point,” he told reporters. “We don’t have anything confirmed, so we can’t say anything absolutely. But it is fair to say … that we are looking at the criminal investigation aspect of this.”

No criminal charges have been filed in this investigation so far. Police are asking anyone with information regarding Quinton Simon’s whereabouts to call 912-667-3134.

Fox News’ Matteo Cino contributed to this report.