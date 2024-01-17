Mother reacts after son allegedly shot, killed by friend she allowed to stay with them

A Florida mother is grieving after her son was allegedly shot and killed by a friend that she allowed to live with them temporarily.

Conrad Holaway, 17, was found dead inside his Winter Park home Dec. 19. His mother told FOX 35 Orlando she heard an early morning ruckus and Holaway was found unresponsive in his room later that day.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men for Holaway’s murder. Detectives say one of the suspects, 19-year-old Alan Morris, had been staying at Holaway’s home for several weeks before being asked to move out. It is believed Morris returned to the home before shooting Holaway multiple times through a window.

“He called me ‘Mom.’ He lived here. He wore Conrad’s clothes. He laid in the spot where I found Conrad,” Delina Davis told FOX of Morris. “Against my better judgment, I let him stay because I knew he had nowhere else to go.”

The killing of her son has her feeling unsafe in her home, she told FOX 35. She added that Morris spent Thanksgiving with them and helped them decorate their Christmas tree while she was helping him look for a job. Morris had been asked to move out by Dec. 14.

Morris was arrested Jan. 12, and has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, online arrest records state. He also faces two charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor in an unrelated case, according to FOX 35.

“Conrad would do anything for anybody. He’d give the shirt off his back and never expected anything in return,” Davis said. “There’s just a huge hole in my heart and nothing can ever fill that because there’s no bringing him back.”