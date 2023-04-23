Mother says Jewish, autistic son came home with swastika carved into his back

A Las Vegas mother says her Jewish son, who is autistic, returned home from high school with a swastika carved into his back last month.

The FBI is now investigating the incident after the mother, who requested to remain anonymous in media reports, filed complaints with both the Clark County School District and local law enforcement. Her son attends normal classes, but is nonverbal and uses a service dog.

“My son is the only student I know of who wears a kippah at the school,” the boy’s mother told COL Live. She also stated that the service dog’s equipment bag had been tampered with.

She has since withdrawn her son from the school, arguing it is an “unsafe environment.”

School district officials told the Las Vegas Review Journal that local police had conducted an investigation but found no evidence indicating where the injury came from. Police interviewed staff, but had little camera footage to review due to none being placed in classrooms, locker rooms or bathrooms.

“We will not tolerate discriminatory behaviors that contradict an inclusive community and impact student safety and well-being,” the school district statement read. “If anyone has any additional information related to this case, we urge them to contact school police immediately.”

Photos of the boy’s injury appear to show evidence of someone having used a narrow object to repeatedly scratch his skin, leaving light gashes in the shape of a swastika.

“The Israeli-American Council was appalled to learn that a Jewish teen may have been targeted in such an inhumane antisemitic attack,” Shoham Nicolet, IAC’s co-founder and CEO said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. “We urge authorities to investigate this incident to the fullest and anyone in the community who has further information to please report it to the FBI and IAC’s School Watch at www.schoolwatch.me.”

The FBI is reportedly investigating the incident as a hate crime. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.