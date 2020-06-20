MOVIES & BONFIRES AT THE BEACH / DEWEY BEACH

Movies at the Beach 2020 – Social distancing will be in effect

Bring your family and a beach chair to Dewey Beach for a family movie night! Movies will start at approximately 8:30 PM on the beach at Dagsworthy Avenue in Dewey. Glow necklaces available for $1 donation.

June 29, 2020 – The Secret Life of Pets 2

July 6, 2020 – Ralph Breaks the Internet

July 13, 2020 – Toy Story 4

July 20, 2020 – Aladdin (2019 Live Action Version)

July 27, 2020 – The Lion King (2019 Live Action Version)

August 3, 2020 – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

August 10, 2020 – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

August 17, 2020 – Frozen 2

PARKING in Dewey Beach is FREE between the hours of 5 PM-11 PM on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings!

Movies and Bonfires are donation based activities; your contributions are appreciated!

============================================

Wednesday Night Bonfires on the Beach — July 1 – August 19 / Social Distancing in Effect

Want “S’MORE” fun? Bring your family, beach chair and some marshmallows to the beach at Dagsworthy Avenue in Dewey for a bonfire! Bonfires will be held on Wednesdays from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM from July 1 through August 19. $1 donation gets roasters a marshmallow and you can borrow a stick for roasting – while supplies last. Glow necklaces available for $1 donation.

These events are WEATHER DEPENDENT. In the event of inclement weather, cancellations will be determined no later than:

7:00 PM on day of event – MOVIES

6:00 PM on day of event – BONFIRES

Notice of cancellation will be posted to the Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. Staff will notify Dewey Beach accommodations of cancellations made prior to the start of an event. If weather is clear, events will take place as scheduled, but may end at any time due to weather conditions.

The Summer Movie & Bonfire Program is produced by the Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce. For more information, please call 302-227-6446