‘Mr. Grinchmas’ caught on camera stealing Christmas tree off California family’s SUV

Police in California are looking for someone caught on camera stealing a Christmas tree from the roof of a family’s SUV.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Dec. 1 in a parking lot on Bridgepointe Parkway in San Mateo, police said on Facebook.

“A vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s and quickly cut the ropes holding the tree to the roof, slid it right off and into the cargo area of the suspect SUV,” the post said of the suspect referred to as “Mr. Grinchmas.”

Security footage from a business in the Bridgepointe Shopping Center shows two different vantage points of the theft, lasting longer than five minutes. The suspect appeared to take their time.

The victim told KTVU she bought the tree for $250 and was in disbelief.

San Mateo police did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but did say on social media that the lot where the victims originally bought the tree gave them a new one, free of charge.

“If you are out shopping, protect your packages, don’t leave them in your vehicles, condense shopping bags, avoid multiple trips to your car, and if you have shopping or errands to run and plan on getting a tree, save the visit to the tree lot for the end,” the department posted.

Local media reported as of Monday that a suspect had not yet been caught.