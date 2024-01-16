MSG owner James Dolan accused of sexual assault, trafficking of masseuse alongside Harvey Weinstein

New York Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan has been hit with allegations of sexual assault and trafficking in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

A masseuse, Kellye Croft, says Dolan worked alongside Harvey Weinstein to manipulate her into a sexual relationship in 2013.

At the time, according to the complaint obtained by Fox News Digital, Croft had been the main massage therapist for Glenn Frey of The Eagles, and Dolan was a source of funding for their concert tour that year. Dolan’s own band, JD & The Straight Shot, opened for the legendary rock band throughout the tour.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the tour, Croft performed a massage on Dolan, but the suit says Dolan “pulled Ms. Craft towards him.” Craft “tried to push [him] away, stating that she was very uncomfortable and that she took her job as a masseuse very seriously and that she wanted to remain professional.”

But Dolan allegedly “[came] on even stronger” by “dragging her to a couch… and forcing her hands between his knees” before “pressur[ing] Ms. Croft into unwanted sexual intercourse with him.”

Dolan allegedly continued to make “unwelcome advances” to Croft, who “felt obliged to submit to sex with him.”

Croft was then flown out to California for what the suit says she believed was more work, but “in reality, Ms. Croft was flown out to Los Angeles for the purposes of engaging in unwanted sexual acts with Dolan.”

During this trip, Croft then met Weinstein, a “buddy” of Dolan’s, and the suit says he, too, sexually assaulted her after he demanded a massage and forced himself into Croft’s hotel room.

MICHAEL JORDAN, SCOTTIE PIPPEN AND DENNIS RODMAN ALL ABSENT FROM BULLS’ INAUGURAL RING OF HONOR CELEBRATION

When Croft returned home, the suit says she would have “panic attacks” while working as a massage therapist and “turned to drugs and alcohol.”

“There is absolutely no merit to any of the allegations against Mr. Dolan,” Dolan’s attorney, Danya Perry, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Kellye Croft and James Dolan had a friendship. The references to Harvey Weinstein are simply meant to inflame and appear to be plagiarized from prior cases against Mr. Weinstein. These claims reflect an act of retaliation by an attorney who has brought multiple cases against Mr. Dolan and has not, and cannot, win a judgement (sic) against him. Mr. Dolan always believed Ms. Croft to be a good person and is surprised she would agree to these claims. Bottom line, this is not a he said/she said matter and there is compelling evidence to back up our position. We look forward to proving that in court.”

Dolan is the son of Charles, the founder of Cablevision and HBO – he has overseen the day-to-day operations of Madison Square Garden since 1997.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.