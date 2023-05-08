Multiple children injured in Arizona highway crash

Eight people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Chandler on Saturday that shut down part of a state highway on the outskirts of Phoenix.

Multiple children were among the eight people hospitalized after a sedan and a small truck collided sometime before 6 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 87 and Hunt highway in Chandler, the Maricopa County sheriff’s office said.

Some of the injuries are considered life-threatening and all of them are serious, the sheriff’s office said.

ILLINOIS STUDENT SMILES, GIGGLES AFTER KILLING COUPLE IN DUI CRASH: VIDEO

Six of the people hurt were in the truck, and two in the sedan, authorities said. No other details have been released.