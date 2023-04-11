Multiple people shot near Washington, DC, funeral home; gunman remains at large

Four people were shot, including one fatally, near a Washington, D.C., funeral home Tuesday, police said, as the unidentified gunman remains at large.

Officers responded to the scene where multiple people were shot in the 4000 block of Benning Road NE, a DC Metro Police Department spokesperson initially confirmed.

Greeting reporters at the scene, DC Police Chief Robert Contee said investigators believe the individuals were targeted, but police did not know why. He said a funeral had just let out around 12: 17 p.m. when a member of the police department in the area called out for the sounds of gunshots nearby.

“Our member went to the aid of several people,” Contee said. Of the four victims struck by gunfire, all were adults. One of them, a man, was deceased, while the other three were transported to area hospitals with serious but not life-threatening injuries, the chief added.

“At this point, the Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help. We’re asking for anyone who has information to please call us anonymously at 2027279099 or you may text us anonymously at 50411,” Contee said, “At this point, it appears that several people who were in the block were specifically targeted. We’re unsure why that is. We’re unsure why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral. We don’t understand that. We’re looking for the community’s help.”

