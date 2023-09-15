Multiple wedding party members arrested following intense brawl with police in Rhode Island

Several members of a wedding party were recently arrested after an intense brawl with police officers in Newport, Rhode Island.

The scuffle took place last Sunday after one of the individuals involved was denied entry into the Landing Restaurant, a dockside seafood establishment and local bar. After the individual was asked to leave and refused, police were called to the scene.

Security staff at the restaurant told authorities that the man had refused to leave and shoved an employee after being denied entry, according to Providence-based WPRI 12 News. Identified as David Onik, the man at the center of the dispute also reportedly attempted to punch an employee before he was restrained.

A police report outlined by the outlet said Onik was taken away by his friends, but his wife, Rachael Onik, intervened and became uncooperative when police attempted to speak with him.

Police reportedly attempted to walk the wife away from the situation when she was tripped and fell backwards. The officer was then surrounded by people who attempted to intervene despite being told to stand back, according to police.

Footage from the incident showed a handful of officers scuffling with members of the wedding party while attempting to defuse the situation.

One woman, who was shown in the clip and later identified as Alexandra Flaherty, allegedly kicked one officer in the groin area, which prompted a direct response from police to subdue her, police said in the report.

The officer who took action against Flaherty was then hit in the face by a man identified as Robert Nash.

While attempting to place Nash in handcuffs, the report noted that one of the suspects attempted to grab another officer’s gun, to which the officer threw a punch and struck Rachael Onik in the jaw.

Knocked unconscious, police said Rachael Onik recovered shortly after and was placed under arrest. She was then taken to a hospital and treated for injuries to her jaw, head, and elbow.

Six people were reportedly charged following the incident, according to WPRI 12.

Nash and Flaherty were both charged with assault of police officers and other officials, simple assault or battery, resisting arrest, obstructing office in the execution of duty and disorderly conduct.

Olivia Costello, another individual involved in the clash, was charged with simple assault or battery, resisting arrest, obstructing office in the execution of duty, and disorderly conduct. Rachael Onik faced the same charges, except she was charged with two counts of simple assault or battery.

David Onik was charged with disorderly conduct, while Kylie Swain, another suspect at the scene, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Five of the six individuals charged appeared in court on Wednesday. The Onik couple, according to NECN, both entered not-guilty pleas. Their bail was reportedly set at $1,000.

Flaherty and Nash did not enter pleas, because their cases are reportedly being moved to superior court. Their bail was also set at $1,000.

Olivia Costello pleaded not guilty, with her bail also being set at $1,000. Swain has not yet appeared in court.