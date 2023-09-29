Musk goes to border to expose crisis, GOP moves to defund Biden official’s salary and more top headlines
X MARKS THE SPOT – Elon Musk livestreams southern border visit to give public look behind the scenes of crisis. Continue reading …
PULLING THE PLUG – Republicans move to strip salary of Biden climate official leading EV charge. Continue reading …
MOUSE TRAP – Hundreds busted in human trafficking operation — including Disney employees. Continue reading …
‘LIVE IN SQUALOR’– Lawmakers torch Biden admin over filthy military barracks: ‘live in squalor.’ Continue reading …
‘BANK RECORDS DON’T LIE’ – Biden family members issued subpoenas as impeachment inquiry heats up. Continue reading …
–
UKRAINE AID FALLOUT – Ukraine aid at center of government shutdown fight. Continue reading …
NOT HOLDING BACK – Major California law enforcement officials decry Newsom’s new gun control laws as pointless, ineffective. Continue reading …
WHITE HOUSE HOPES – CNN has email where Hunter claimed legal ‘stuff’ would go away: IRS agent. Continue reading …
‘A LOVING FATHER’ – Democrats’ new Hunter Biden talking point: Biden only guilty of one thing. Continue reading …
#ISTANDWITHEVAN – Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich hits six months of wrongful detainment in Russia. Continue reading …
NO CASH, NO PROBLEM? – DC landlord claims tenants haven’t paid rent for three years but told he still must wait to evict them: report. Continue reading …
‘SCARED THE F— OUT OF ME’ – Hollywood director stunned after getting advice from Obama on directing new film. Continue reading …
‘OUTRAGEOUS’ – Former Obama aide lashes out at Biden for ‘bowing to progressives,’ joining autoworkers picket line. Continue reading …
SHORT QUESTIONS – Larry Kudlow reveals how he defines success – and his top tips to avoid getting fired. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – In Democrat-run cities, looting is the new normal. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – Republicans want Trump. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – House holds first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing. Continue reading …
GREG GUTFELD – Mike Pence tried to tell a few dad jokes. Continue reading …
‘DISTURBING’ – 9/11 first-responders being used as ‘pawns’ as government shutdown looms: experts. Continue reading …
‘TRANSFORMING THE GAME’ – Tim Brando dishes on Deion Sanders’ college football impact. Continue reading …
VIDEO VISIONARY – Meet the American who invented video games, Ralph Baer. Continue reading …
‘A TOOL TO USE’ – Country legend doubts artificial intelligence will replace creative abilities. Continue reading …
WATCH: BALL OF FIRE – A baby muskox just raring to go kicks up its heels in Tacoma, Washington. See the sweet action – and what the community voted to name the young critter. See video …
WATCH: If Trump loses Iowa or New Hampshire, he’s ‘toast’: NH Gov. Sununu. See video …
WATCH: Economy needs to be at the ‘forefront,’ millennials cannot afford to live: Independent voter. See video …
LYDIA TAYLOR – Pro-abortion radicals want me to be ‘raped’ and ‘killed.’ Continue reading …
E.J. ANTONI – UAW and automakers should fight Washington, not each other. Continue reading …
What's it looking like in your neighborhood?
