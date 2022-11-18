Musk’s email triggers liberals, top Trump rivals gather at major event and more top headlines
‘HELLSCAPE’ – Musk triggers liberals with email urging employees to ‘extremely hardcore’ work. Continue reading …
LET THE GAMES BEGIN – Top Trump rivals gather at first major event since the former president’s 2024 announcement. Continue reading …
FIREARMS FREEZE – Hunters fear end of gun sales as state’s police develop permit system. Continue reading …
NEW INSIGHTS – FTX CEO court document highlights failures, chaotic and questionable business practices. Continue reading …
‘THEY FAILED’ – Pro-abortion forces broke the bank trying to normalize abortion extremism. Continue reading …
CLINTON CASH – Raphael Warnock’s church granted funding after supporting Hillary in 2016. Continue reading …
THE COST OF COMFORT – Biden’s frequent Delaware trips have cost taxpayers at least $11 million. Continue reading …
‘HAVE TO KNOW STUFF’– Raphael Warnock rails against Herschel Walker in statewide tour kickoff. Continue reading …
‘LOCK HIM UP’ – Why hasn’t Sam Bankman-Fried already been forced back to the US for FTX fiasco, critics wonder. Continue reading …
BALANCING THE SCALES – Musk’s Twitter takeover results in a surge of fact-checks of progressive figures. Continue reading …
‘CLOWN ALERT’ – MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family. Continue reading …
‘FIX YOUR COMPANIES’ – Sen. Markey warns Elon Musk will ‘pay a price’ if new Twitter policies aren’t fixed. Continue reading …
‘THANK YOU, NANCY PELOSI – ‘Republican’ ‘The View’ host Ana Navarro fawns over Pelosi as she loses speakership. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – Dems use their old playbook as they search for their new leader. Continue reading …
TUCKER CARLSON – Sam Bankman-Fried was considered a moral leader even as he was ripping off millions of people. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – It’s time to hold your government accountable. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – The GOP post-midterm wins keep racking up. Continue reading …
‘WATCH YOUR MOUTH’ – LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne ends NIL drama once and for all. Continue reading …
NUCLEAR FACEOFF – Iran ordered to cooperate as nuclear energy deal looks unlikely. Continue reading …
GUIDING LIGHT – Candace Cameron Bure says ‘faith and foundation’ pushed her through ‘difficult’ year. Continue reading …
WHEN THE PILGRIMS CAME TO AMERICA – Meet the Pilgrim who documented America’s first Thanksgiving. Continue reading …
