Mysterious hidden cameras spotted in quiet neighborhood, footage found has residents rattled

Residents of a Washington state neighborhood are on edge this week after spotting several hidden cameras set up around a bus stop where children wait to go to school each morning.

David Springgay, a resident of the Union Hill neighborhood in Redmond, Washington, told Fox 13 Seattle his 11-year-old son found the first of two mysterious trail cameras by the school bus stop on Feb. 1.

Springgay asked his neighbors if they owned the camera, and when no one claimed the device, he downloaded the data from the camera.

“You could see in the images that there was my teenage daughter,” Springgay said. “You saw my kids, my elementary aged kids come and be down there and wait for the bus.”

A second camera was found by one of Springgay’s neighbors a week later a few yards down from the first one and was covered in hot-glued foliage just like the first one.

The second camera was not pointed at the bus stop but rather a driveway, and data captured vehicles coming and going from the property.

Both cameras appeared to have caught footage of the individual who set up the cameras, but the figure was difficult to identify.

“He was doing it at 3 in the morning, so it’s a black and white, grainy picture,” Springgay said.

Sprinngay said he turned the camera into the King County Sheriff’s Office, which said it is being treated as found property and no crime has been committed of yet.

“Once a crime is committed, then they can use it as reason to get the records from the company that manufactures the camera ,” said Springgay.

Springgay told the outlet he was concerned about who was watching his neighborhood.

“The camera is connected to the cellular network,” Springgay said. “All those images were being potentially uploaded to whoever placed the camera there.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital there have been “no updates” on the incident.