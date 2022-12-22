Naked Georgia man allegedly assaults hotel guests, police officer while ‘high on drugs’

A man was arrested after he ran around a Georgia hotel naked, assaulting guests and a police officer, police said.

On Dec. 18, Acworth Police responded to reports of 37-year-old Kelly Holcomb, who was bare naked, entering one of the rooms at the Deerfield Lodge and punching a woman in the eye and a man in the face. Police say the couple didn’t know Holcomb.

“He was naked and believed to be intoxicated on multiple different types of drugs,” officer Eric Mistretta said.

Mike Poyner was in the hotel room downstairs and heard the commotion upstairs.

“Heard a lot of banging around. It sounded like a scuffle someone was like, ‘Help. Help,’” Poyner told Fox 5.

When the first officer arrived, witnesses said Holcomb had assaulted other Deerfield Lodge guests.

Police said Holcomb began to fight the officer on the scene before other officers could respond. Once they arrived, Holcomb began to assault other officers as well, police said.

One officer suffered injuries to her face and lost a tooth from the altercation.

Authorities said officers used a Taser after several attempts to try and calm Holcomb down.

“While officers were trying to restrain the suspect Metro EMS arrived at the scene to assist and were able to administer a sedative to calm Holcomb down,” Mistretta said.

Holcomb was taken to Kennestone Hospital and later released to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Acworth police said the victims injured in the incident, including the first officer on the scene, were treated at the hospital and released.

It’s unclear how many victims there were in this incident.

The Acworth police officer is expected to return to work this week.

“It hurts me to hear about the young officer getting hurt. They’re good people,” Poyner said.