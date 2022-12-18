Naked man shot after breaking into Tennessee home, ransacking living room: police

A Tennessee homeowner shot and injured a naked and violent man who broke into his neighbor’s house and ransacked the place, according to authorities and reports.

Drake Combs, 27, allegedly broke into a Knoxville house and ransacked the living room on Dec. 6, after he threw objects at the homeowner and told him to leave, WATE reported.

The homeowner and his wife fled to the home of a neighbor, who reportedly grabbed his 9mm handgun and went to investigate. The neighbor found the suspect in the driveway after the suspect allegedly jumped on the resident’s car, broke the windshield and swiped the windshield wiper as a weapon, according to WATE.

The armed neighbor reportedly ordered Combs on the ground, but the suspect continued with his aggressive behavior, sparking the neighbor to fire a warning shot into the ground, according to authorities.

Combs then allegedly swung the windshield wiper aggressively at the neighbor, who shot him once in the chest.

Combs was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the major crimes unit are investigating the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff’s office for updates on the case, but did not immediately receive a reply.