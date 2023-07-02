NASCAR contractor dies of electrocution setting up Chicago Street Race

A NASCAR contractor has tragically died after being electrocuted as he was setting up for the Chicago Street Race at Grant Park 220.

Duane Tabinski, 53, the founder of an events company hired for audio equipment installation, was the man who died, per the Cook County Medical Examiner. A local station, WLS-TV was first to report.

NASCAR proceeded to release a statement on the matter.

“We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident,” race organizers told the Associated Press. “We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones.

Tabinski was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after first responders were called to the racetrack. He was pronounced dead Friday morning, per WLS-TV.

The street race in Chicago is set to be the first in NASCAR Cup Series history, as it will take place through the famed city’s downtown streets.

It originally started as a virtual street race in March 2021 as part of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. However, rumors eventually came out that NASCAR wanted to make a real-life race out of the virtual track they created.

The official announcement of the race being a part of the Cup Series came on July 19, 2022.

The race is set for this Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.