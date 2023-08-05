NASCAR indefinitely suspends driver after liking George Floyd meme

NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club have suspended driver Noah Gragson over his actions on social media.

NASCAR confirmed to Fox Sports that the suspension is related to a meme making fun of the death of George Floyd, a post which Gragson had liked.

“We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team,” Legacy Motor Club said. “Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 entry for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan.”

NASCAR then announced an indefinite suspension for Gragson for violating the member conduct section of the NASCAR Rule Book.

“NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson,” NASCAR said. “Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

Gragson is in his first full season running in the Cup series and is 33rd in the standings with no top-10 finishes.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted on Twitter. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone.

“I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

It will be the ninth Cup series start for Berry, who will be racing in place of Gragson.