NASCAR penalizes Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club for illegal modification

Erik Jones and his Legacy Motor Club team have been slapped with penalties from NASCAR for illegal modifications on their vehicle.

NASCAR found that Jones’ team had modified the greenhouse, the area above the door and between the front and rear windows, on his No. 43 vehicle.

In turn, NASCAR hit crew chief Dave Elenz with a $75,000 fine as well as a one-race suspension. So he won’t be able to participate with the Jones team at Sonoma this weekend.

NASCAR also hit Jones and Legacy Motor Group with a 60-point deduction as well as five NASCAR playoff points. Jones was in 26th place with 245 points, but has since moved to 30th with 185 points.

The greenhouse infraction was the same thing Hendrick Motorsports dealt with in terms of violations earlier this year.

There is, however, an option for Jones and Legacy Motor Group to appeal the penalty.

Joey Cohen, Legacy Motor Group’s vice president of race operations who will also be replacing Elenz as crew chief this weekend, said they haven’t determined what to do just yet with the penalty.

“We have been diligently working with NASCAR regarding the penalty and are working internally to determine the course of action in response,” Cohen said, via FOX Sports. “We will announce that decision within the timeframe determined by the NASCAR Rule Book.”

There have been numerous penalties with the Next Gen cars this year, and some came last week when NASCAR docked 120 points from the Stewart-Hass Racing team and Chase Briscoe after finding a counterfeit part in the underwing of his vehicle following his race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He was also docked 25 playoff points, while crew chief John Klausmeier was suspended for the next six races while being fined $250,000.

The Next Gen car, which was introduced last year, is made up of parts that come from a single-source vendor. This allows NASCAR to be diligent about teams that modify any cars, which has led to the fines and suspensions this year.

The Legacy Motor Group has three business days to decide whether they want to appeal the infractions.