NASCAR reinstates Noah Gragson after liking George Floyd meme; driver says he’s a ‘better person’

NASCAR reinstated Noah Gragson on Tuesday after the driver was suspended for liking a George Floyd meme on social media.

The organization said that Gragson “has completed diversity and inclusion training with our partners at RISE.” The former Legacy Motor Club racer released a separate statement on his reinstatement.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to NASCAR for reinstating me. Over the past several weeks, I have dedicated myself to personal growth and reflection, and I believe I have become a better person because of it,” Gragson said. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and the NASCAR industry.

“I am now more focused and committed than ever to representing my future team in the best way possible. I’m eager to get back behind the wheel and compete at the highest level, giving it my all on and off the track. Thank you to everyone who have been a part of this journey, and I can’t wait to make the most of this second chance.”

Gragson and Legacy Motor Club parted ways after he was suspended. The team announced that John Hunter Nemechek will drive the No. 42 car.

NASCAR announced an indefinite suspension for Gragson back on Aug. 5. NASCAR said he violated the member conduct section of the rule book.

Gragson was in his first full season running in the Cup series and is 33rd in the standings with no top-10 finishes.