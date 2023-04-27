NASCAR star Alex Bowman flips and lands hard in scary sprint car crash

Alex Bowman is expected to miss about a month of the NASCAR season as he recovers from a fractured vertebra he suffered in a scary sprint car crash in Iowa on Tuesday night.

Video of the crash surfaced as Bowman revealed he was going to miss some significant time. Bowman was driving down into a turn when he touched tires with Conner Morrell and was sent flipping through the air, landing hard on the dirt track.

Morrell flipped multiple times in the crash.

“First, I want to let everyone know I’m feeling ok,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “My focus is now on healing and resting. Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make. I’m thankful to Josh Berry and Hendrick Motorsports for stepping up to the plate and I know the entire Ally Racing team will give it their all these next few weeks.

“I’ll be doing everything I can at home to help the team and ensure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car soon.”

In the video, Bowman is in the purple vehicle and Morrell is in the red. Both drivers got out of their cars under their own power, according to Flo Racing.

As the NASCAR Cup Series prepares for Dover International Speedway on Sunday, Bowman currently sits in ninth place in the standings. Hendrick Motorsports said it would ask for a medical waiver to keep Bowman eligible for the playoffs.

“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game. We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support.”

Bowman was off to a hot start this season, earning six top-10 finishes in the first 10 races this season.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.