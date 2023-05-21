NASCAR star Bubba Wallace addresses boos after truck race: ‘I finished fifth, I got a good payday’

Bubba Wallace will take part in the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina on Sunday night but he returned earlier in the weekend during the truck series race.

Wallace heard the boobirds from the grandstands at the racetrack during the driver introductions and after he finished in fifth place during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Tyson 250. The 23XI Racing team member was asked about the boos after the race. He appeared to shrug it off, saying they come every week.

“As long as you continue to live your life judging a book by its cover, that’s who you are,” he said. “Don’t change it up for anybody else. That’s the biggest thing. That’s fine.

“I mean, I finished fifth, I got a good payday. I’m good.”

He finished seventh at Darlington last week in the truck. He hadn’t raced in the Truck Series since 2021.

Wallace is currently 15th in Cup Series points standings and would make the NASCAR playoffs if the season were to end Sunday. He has three top 5s and four top 10s this season. He’s led a total of 53 laps. He hasn’t won a race since the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas.

He will look to earn a bigger payday at the All-Star Race. The winner of the race will receive $1 million.

It’s the first time the Cup Series has raced at North Wilkesboro since 1996. The track was replaced on the NASCAR schedule. Wallace is set to start 10th in the All-Star Race.

Last year’s All-Star Race was at Texas Motor Speedway. Ryan Blaney won.