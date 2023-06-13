NASCAR star Bubba Wallace suggests double standard in reaction to his antics after middle-finger drama

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace has drawn the ire of fans since he made his debut on the top stock-car circuit and has recently been in the national spotlight for flipping the bird while on TV.

Wallace, who finished 17th at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio before the race and suggested there was a double standard from fans when it came to his antics versus those of others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“People think that I love to stay in the headlines for different reasons and I actually hate it,” Wallace said. “The finger’s become such a big thing when Bubba Wallace does it. But you have guys that get wrecked and they walk on the track and shoot one bird or shoot the double-bird and we laugh about it and move on. We tell them that they’re No. 1.

“But when Bubba Wallace does it we gotta shut the whole state down, shut the whole series down, kick him out, suspend him.

NASCAR PENALIZES ERIK JONES, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB FOR ILLEGAL MODIFICATION

“So, on that side of things, it’s complete BS. But, it is what it is. It’s been going on for years and it sounds like I just invented something new. And we know how some of these people that are part of this sport hate when Bubba Wallace brings in something new.”

For what it’s worth, Wallace wasn’t suspended or disciplined for the middle finger.

He was suspended for a race last season when it was determined he had intentionally wrecked Kyle Larson in Las Vegas. Similarly, Chase Elliott was suspended for last week’s race when he was found to have intentionally wrecked Denny Hamlin.