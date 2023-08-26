NASCAR star Kurt Busch retires after suffering concussion in 2022 race

NASCAR star Kurt Busch announced his retirement on Saturday.

Busch stepped away from racing after he suffered a concussion in a crash at Pocono in July 2022. He announced at Las Vegas Motor Speedway he would step away from full-time racing last fall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 2004 Cup Series champion posted a montage of his career on his X account.

“Racing requires 100% of focus, heart, stamina and determination, and I’ve never raced a day without all of that in mind,” he says in the video. “But sometimes father time can catch up to your dreams. My incredible team of doctors and I have come to the conclusion that at this point in my recovery, there are just too many obstacles for me to overcome and get back to 100%.

“So, after 23 years behind the wheel and 45 years of living and breathing this dream, I’m officially announcing my retirement from NASCAR Cup Series competition.”

JUSTIN ALLGAIER EDGES SHELDON CREED BY 0.005 SECONDS TO WIN XFINITY SERIES RACE AT DAYTONA

Busch competed in 776 races over 23 years in NASCAR. He won 34 times with his first coming in 2000 at the MBNA.com 400 at Dover and his last in 2022 at the Ambetter 301 in New Hampshire.

He remained hopeful last month that he was on the path to return to the driver’s seat.

“The toughest part is my body’s fatigue of going through physical therapy, and having a day on, day off,” Busch said at the time. “Different things in my body now are much more sensitive, with my arthritis, my gout, and it’s tough to walk some days after therapy, just with my feet cramping up. So then when I try the (racing) simulator, now things are feeling different.

“So, I’m just working through other steps to still keep pushing, and I just enjoy the sport. I enjoy my family here.”

In addition to his Cup Series prowess, Busch competed 30 times on the Xfinity Series and 28 times in the Truck Series. He had five wins in Xfinity and four wins on the Trucks circuit.