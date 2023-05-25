Nashville judge rules parents of victims can weigh in on release of Covenant School shooter’s writings

A judge in Nashville, Tennessee, ruled Wednesday that parents of victims from the March 27 Covenant School shooting can have a say on whether the shooter’s writings should be kept secret.

The judge ruled that parents of Covenant School victims have a right to intervene against organizations who want the shooter’s writings to be made public and released in accordance to the Tennessee Public Records Act.

Police in Nashville say that Audrey Hale, the transgender suspect and former student at the private Christian school, entered the building by shooting through a locked glass door around 10:13 a.m., and was armed with two rifles and a handgun.

Three school employees were killed: Head of School Katherine Koonce, 60; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; and custodian Mike Hill, 61. Three students were also killed, all 9-years-old: Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney.

