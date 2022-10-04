Nashville officer suffers head injury while arresting intoxicated man wielding box cutter, police say

A Nashville police officer was kicked in the head while arresting an intoxicated suspect who had cut another man with a box cutter, authorities said Monday.

Nashville Officer Eric Ziegler, 27, was among the officers who responded to a reported fight on 3rd Avenue South and Symphony Place on Saturday afternoon, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Ancelmo Garcia Vasquez, allegedly cut another man with a box cutter and hit him with a large metal water bottle, police said.

Ziegler was trying to apprehend Vasquez when the suspect repeatedly kicked the deputy in the head, police said. Ziegler was hospitalized with a head injury, while another officer was kicked in a knee during the scuffle.

Ziegler, who police said has served on the force for one year, has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Vasquez faces several charges, including two counts of assaulting an officer, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

He is being held in lieu of a $75,100 bond.