Nashville Police to release manifesto in Christian school shooting massacre

Nashville Police confirmed they will release a manifesto they recovered from the car of Covenant School shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a 28-year-old transgender former student who they say gunned down three 9-year-olds and three adults last month.

“The investigation has progressed to the point where the Covenant shooter’s writings are now being reviewed for public release,” Nashville Police told Fox News Digital. “This process is currently underway.”

A specific time frame for the release was not yet available, a police spokeswoman said.

Hale barged into the Christian elementary school March 27 armed with three guns in what police have called a “calculated and planned” attack outlined in a document recovered from the killer’s car.

Hale slept with journals on other school shootings under her bed in her parents’ house. Police seized the journals and a trove of documents and electronic devices, court filings reveal. Among them were hand-drawn maps of the school.

Hale also left behind a suicide note on a desk under one of several laptops police recovered near a list of passwords in the bedroom.

Police also found two “memoirs,” notes on firearms training, a 12-gauge Mossberg 590 and a 20-gauge Winchester Model 1200. The barrel of one of the guns had been sawed off, police said previously.

Court records suggested Hale had no criminal history in Metro Nashville or Davidson County.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said investigators had not immediately determined a motive but that they believed Hale, a former student, had specifically targeted the Christian school and its affiliated church.

The child victims included the pastor’s daughter, Hallie Scruggs; Evelyn Dieckhaus; and William Kinney. Police identified the adults as 60-year-old Head of School Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61.

Officers responded and searched room to room before they heard gunshots coming from above.

Before 10:30 a.m., they had fatally shot the killer on the second floor near a window where other officers outside had been shot at.