Nashville shooting: Funerals scheduled for 6 killed at private Christian school

Funerals have been scheduled for the six people killed at The Covenant School on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Police in Nashville say that Audrey Hale, the transgender suspect and former student at the private Christian school, entered the building by shooting through a locked glass door around 10:13 a.m. on Monday morning and was armed with two rifles and a handgun.

Three school employees were killed: Head of School Katherine Koonce, 60; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; and custodian Mike Hill, 61. Three students were also killed, all 9-years-old: Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney.

A funeral for Dieckhaus is scheduled for Friday at Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville, an obituary states. Funeral attendees are invited to wear pink or other colors considered joyful “in tribute to Evelyn’s light and love of color,” the obituary states.

An obituary for the 9-year-old girl described Evelyn as “a constant beacon of joy” and someone who had a passion for art, music, animals, and loved snuggling with her older sister while on the couch.

“With an unwavering faith in the goodness of others, Evelyn made people feel known, seen, but never judged,” states the obituary. “Her adoring family members agree that ‘she was everyone’s safe space.’”

The family of Scruggs will hold a private funeral at Covenant Presbyterian Church, where her father is their lead pastor, on Saturday.

Members of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church planned to pray the rosary for Hallie and all affected by the school shooting.

A funeral service for Kinney is set for Sunday at Christ Presbyterian Church.

There will be a visitation for Koonce, who was the head of school, on April 4 at Christ Presbyterian Church and a service will follow on April 5.

A visitation for Peak, who was a substitute teacher, will be held on Saturday morning at Christ Presbyterian Church with a service to follow.

The funeral for Hill is scheduled for April 4 at Stephens Valley Church.

Kinney, who was 9-years-old, played on a youth baseball team with the Reds, according to Steve Cherrico, director of Crieve Hall youth athletics.

Players as well as their families are being encouraged to wear red while in the field and stands. Red ribbons have also been placed on the field where the young child played.

“We’ve covered everything in red,” Cherrico said. “We have put plenty of memory pieces on the ballpark itself.”

The Cincinnati Reds said in an Instagram post in honor of Kinney, “Sending all of our love from Cincinnati.”

In a Tuesday statement, The Covenant School said that their “community is heartbroken.”

“We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing,” said the Covenant School.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.