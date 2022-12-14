National Guard airman dies in snowboarding accident at New Jersey’s American Dream mall

A 24-year-old National Guard airman died last week in a snowboarding accident at the American Dream mall in New Jersey, according to officials and family.

Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews served in the Maryland Air National Guard since 2020, the Air National Guard’s 175th Wing said in a statement announcing his off-duty death.

Mathews, of Bay Shore, New York, was with his sister at the indoor ski slope in East Rutherford, N.J., on Thursday when he fell backward while snowboarding and struck his head, his sister, Sarah Mathews told Newsday.

Mathews received life-saving measures on the slope and was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he later died, the report said.

Mathews was a crew chief assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal earlier this year for his accomplishments during two U.S. Army Europe-led exercises in Eastern Europe.

“Peter was genuinely an amazing person, and his smile lit up the room. If you had a chance to talk to him, you knew instantly he had a remarkable future and was destined for greatness,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Golabiewski, 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader.

“He was in the process of following in his father’s footsteps to become a pilot,” Golabiewski continued. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and anyone who knew Peter.”

Mathews is survived by his father and mother, Roy and Susmy Mathews, and his two younger sisters, Sarah and Grace, according to the Gospel Missions of India.

The 24-year-old was to be buried at in Calverton National Cemetery in Riverhead, New York.