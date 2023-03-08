National Transportation Safety Board will investigate Texas Gulf Coast helicopter crash that killed 2

A helicopter crash along the Texas Gulf Coast killed two people, according to the local sheriff.

The Robinson R44 helicopter was flying from Port O’Connor to the Calhoun County-Port Lavaca Airport about 20 miles north of Port O’Connor when it crashed Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash, discovered Tuesday, occurred in Seadrift, about 7 miles west of Port O’Connor.

Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said the male pilot and a female passenger died as the result of the crash.

The NTSB said an investigator was expected at the site Wednesday and a preliminary report on the crash would be published in about 15 days.

A final report on the crash can take up to two years to complete, the NTSB said.