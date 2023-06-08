Nationals game against Diamondbacks postponed due to poor air quality

Another Major League Baseball game has been postponed due to poor air quality as smoke has impacted the northeastern part of the country as a result of the ongoing wildfires in Canada.

The Washington Nationals game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was scheduled to take place Thursday at 1:05 p.m. ET at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The final game of the three-game series has now been rescheduled for Thursday, June 22 due to poor air quality.

“Today’s 1:05 p.m. game vs the Arizona Diamondbacks has been rescheduled due to poor air quality in the Washington, D.C. area,” the Nationals posted to Twitter.

The Washington, D.C., area is experiencing its worst air quality “in at least two decades” due to the Canadian wildfires, according to NBC 4 Washington.

An “overall code purple” is expected for Thursday, which means “very unhealthy” air quality for the area, according to the AirNow website.

Two MLB games were postponed on Wednesday due to concerns over smoke, with the New York Yankees rescheduling their game against the Chicago White Sox for Thursday, as was the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Detroit Tigers.

New York City was blanketed with smoke on Wednesday, with NYC Mayor Eric Adams calling on residents to stay indoors.

“We recommend vulnerable New Yorkers stay inside and all New Yorkers should limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible. This is not the day to train for a marathon or to do an outside event with your children,” he said.

The Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate and the New York Mets’ affiliate in Syracuse both postponed their games on Tuesday night “due to poor air quality and an abundance of caution for potential health concerns.” They did so again on Wednesday night.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report