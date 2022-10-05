Nationals minor league affiliate epically trolls Twitter user

A minor league baseball team had a savage response to a Twitter troll who had a very stern reaction to voter fraud.

The Twitter user replied to a September 28 tweet from the Harrisburg Senators on Monday, saying “want to prevent voter fraud….make them give us a receipt for our ballot or a copy of the ballot after it went through the machine!!!!!!!! on mail in ballots send a receipt through the mail!!!!!! demand a receipt.”

The Senators responded.

“Ma’am we are a baseball team.”

The tweet received more than 7,200 retweets and more than 80,600 likes on social media. The Senators wrote they were going to make a T-shirt out of the viral moment.

The Senators, based in central Pennsylvania, are a Double-A affiliate for the Washington Nationals. The Senators just wrapped up another season in the Eastern League and finished with an overall record of 52-85. The team finished in fifth place in the Eastern League Southwest division in the first half of the season and last place in the second half of the season.

Robert Hassell III, Gerardo Carrillo, Jake Irvin and Drew Millas were among the Nationals’ top prospects who played at Harrisburg this season.

Harrisburg has not won a division title since 2013 and has not won a league title since 1999.